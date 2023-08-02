Air Force explains peculiarity of Russian night attack with Shaheds on 2 August

A specific element of the Russian night attack on 2 August is that Russia launched from three directions simultaneously.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Air Force speaker, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The peculiarity of this night attack was that the launches were carried out from three directions simultaneously. Often, the enemy uses one or two: Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Krasnodar Krai and often from the Seshcha airfield in Bryansk Oblast."

Details: Ihnat notes that on the night of 2 August, Russia, in addition to the Krasnodar direction, used Kursk Oblast and the Chauda training ground in temporarily occupied Crimea to launch Shaheds.

The representative of the Air Force recalled that the air defence destroyed 23 Shahed kamikaze drones overnight, but there were, unfortunately, strikes, so more air defence [systems - ed.] are needed to fight, including against Russian UAVs.

Russia is now aiming at the port infrastructure and Ukrainian grain, and unfortunately, in some ways, it succeeds.

Quote: "It seems to have a small combat reserve (Shahed UAV– ed.), and it does not fly fast, but you can see that even the Russian air defence in Moscow is not handling kamikaze drones well. This is a dangerous weapon, and, unfortunately, it flies accurately. Therefore, we need to do everything to destroy it.

If Shahed hits a vulnerable spot at any object, it leads to extremely undesirable consequences."

