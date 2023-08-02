All Sections
Zelenskyy: We must prepare for NATO summit in Washington, it can become historic

European PravdaWednesday, 2 August 2023, 19:50

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the ambassadors to prepare for the next North Atlantic Alliance summit in Washington, which will be held in 2024, to make it "historic" for Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy's speech during a meeting with the heads of Ukraine's foreign diplomatic missions, reports European Pravda

Details: The head of state noted the positive results of the Vilnius NATO summit, where, according to Zelenskyy, Ukraine managed to "change the philosophy of relations with the Alliance – finally, it is being discussed when there should be an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO".

"We have removed the taboo on such conversations. This is important," Zelenskyy added.

In this light, Zelenskyy called for preparations to begin for the NATO summit in Washington.

"The summit can be historic for Ukraine and all our NATO allies, and it depends on everyone. On all of you, dear diplomats, on all those who work for Ukraine, and on everyone in the Alliance. Security is always a joint effort, and by December of this year, we must lay the foundation for such joint efforts," Zelenskyy explained.

To do this, ambassadors to NATO countries must "work to consolidate all the capitals of the Alliance around the priorities of common security" and, in the rest of the world, refute Russian disinformation about Kyiv's Euro-Atlantic aspirations as the alleged cause of war with Russia.

Background:  At the NATO summit in Vilnius, the Allies made it clear that they would invite Ukraine to join NATO "when the conditions are met". According to the European Pravda, there will also be political ones among them, that is, ones related to reforms.

