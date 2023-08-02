All Sections
Ukraine's Justice Ministry prepares for Russia's collapse, but there will still be compensation for war

European PravdaWednesday, 2 August 2023, 20:37

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine believes that Ukraine will be able to provide compensation for victims of Russian aggression despite Russia's disregard for ECHR decisions and even in the event of its collapse.

Source: Marharyta Sokorenko, Commissioner of the Ministry of Justice for the ECHR, in an interview with European Pravda

Details: Marharyta Sokorenko agreed that Russia would definitely refuse to pay compensation that the ECHR might award to victims in the future and pointed out the example of ignoring payments to Georgia when Russia had not yet been expelled from the Council of Europe.

Quote from Sokorenko: "We understood that there would be a problem with Russia's voluntary willingness to comply with decisions that I am sure Ukraine will win. And, accordingly, now, I think, everyone is aware of the international compensation mechanism that Ukraine is currently creating, and we have made tremendous progress."

More details: Sokorenko pointed out that an international register of damages from Russian aggression has already been created, and the Council of Europe appointed its executive director in June. A mechanism for submitting applications with supporting documents is currently being developed, on the basis of which Ukrainians could receive compensation in the future. 

Sokorenko said that even if Russia divides into separate state entities, none of which wants to be its successor, compensation can still be obtained through frozen Russian assets and recovery through the compensation mechanism.

Quote from Sokorenko: "This mechanism is based on the idea that Russia will not voluntarily pay [compensation – ed.], and if it collapses – or rather, when it collapses – the conditional successor will not want to pay it... My hope is that the compensation mechanism will work before the Russian Federation collapses."

More details: When asked whether she was confident that compensation would be provided, Sokorenko replied: "I am confident that this idea of compensation has the right to life and will be implemented".

