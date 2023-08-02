All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Schoolboy from Lviv donates money for drone instead of buying video game

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 21:00

Markiian, an 8-year-old from Lviv, has donated the money he was saving for a video game to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Markiian asked volunteers to spend the money he was saving on drones, said Serhii Prytula, head of the Serhii Prytula charity foundation.

Markiian was raising money to buy himself "robux", which are virtual coins for the popular video game that can be exchanged for various virtual devices. 

After saving up US$12, Markiian changed his mind about spending it on entertainment. He decided to donate his savings to charity.

Advertisement:
 
A little volunteer’s letter
Photo: Serhii Prytula

In the letter that Markiian sent along with the money, he asked to buy drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. And one of them was to be named Xinis, in honour of his favourite character in the Roblox game.

 

Xinis drone

Photo: Serhii Prytula

"Who are we to say no to such a great guy? The DJI MAVIC 3 Fly More Combo drone, called Xinis, serves in the 47th Brigade and helps our soldiers kill enemies and liberate our land," Prytula said.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

 
Soldiers who received a drone from the little volunteer
Photo: Serhii Prytula
 

Drone from the little volunteer

Photo: Serhii Prytula

Background: 9-year-old Yurii Napora raised more than 2.5 million hryvnias [approximately US$67,600] for the Ukrainian Armed Forces at his concerts.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea

No one is included in register of oligarchs yet – National Security Council Secretary

Another pro-Russian businessman Medvedchuk's accomplice who was preparing coup sentenced to imprisonment

photo, videoExplosions in Domodedovo, Russia, large-scale fire breaks out

video, photo, updatedRussians strike residential area in Zaporizhzhia, two civilians killed

photoPlant in Moscow Oblast that suffered from explosion participated in development of next generation bomber

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:14
Almost 90 Ukrainian companies cooperating with Russian military-industrial complex have not yet been confiscated
16:40
Finnish Foreign Minister: Important to not put any pressure on Ukraine from any side
16:20
Estonia to send a batch of small arms and ammunition to Ukraine
15:41
Fire breaks out at Belarus' Mazyr refinery, week after Ukraine's Security Service warning
15:15
How Serbia creates threats for Ukraine amid declarations of friendly relations
15:12
Russian forces burn bodies of their fallen soldiers near Melitopol in southern Ukraine
15:01
photoOrganiser of Megamarch in traditional Ukrainian clothing dies in war
14:53
Ukraine's Foreign Minister: Talks with Russia possible after its troops leave Ukraine, but not with Putin
14:48
Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea
14:30
Secretary on why Security Council noticed Moscow Patriarchate Ukrainian Orthodox Church only after invasion: "It crossed the line"
All News
Advertisement: