All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Schoolboy from Lviv donates money for drone instead of buying video game

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 21:00

Markiian, an 8-year-old from Lviv, has donated the money he was saving for a video game to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Markiian asked volunteers to spend the money he was saving on drones, said Serhii Prytula, head of the Serhii Prytula charity foundation.

Markiian was raising money to buy himself "robux", which are virtual coins for the popular video game that can be exchanged for various virtual devices. 

After saving up US$12, Markiian changed his mind about spending it on entertainment. He decided to donate his savings to charity.

 
A little volunteer’s letter
Photo: Serhii Prytula

In the letter that Markiian sent along with the money, he asked to buy drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. And one of them was to be named Xinis, in honour of his favourite character in the Roblox game.

 

Xinis drone

Photo: Serhii Prytula

"Who are we to say no to such a great guy? The DJI MAVIC 3 Fly More Combo drone, called Xinis, serves in the 47th Brigade and helps our soldiers kill enemies and liberate our land," Prytula said.

 
Soldiers who received a drone from the little volunteer
Photo: Serhii Prytula
 

Drone from the little volunteer

Photo: Serhii Prytula

Background: 9-year-old Yurii Napora raised more than 2.5 million hryvnias [approximately US$67,600] for the Ukrainian Armed Forces at his concerts.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: