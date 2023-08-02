Schoolboy from Lviv donates money for drone instead of buying video game

Markiian, an 8-year-old from Lviv, has donated the money he was saving for a video game to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Markiian asked volunteers to spend the money he was saving on drones, said Serhii Prytula, head of the Serhii Prytula charity foundation.

Markiian was raising money to buy himself "robux", which are virtual coins for the popular video game that can be exchanged for various virtual devices.

After saving up US$12, Markiian changed his mind about spending it on entertainment. He decided to donate his savings to charity.

A little volunteer’s letter Photo: Serhii Prytula

In the letter that Markiian sent along with the money, he asked to buy drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. And one of them was to be named Xinis, in honour of his favourite character in the Roblox game.

Xinis drone Photo: Serhii Prytula

"Who are we to say no to such a great guy? The DJI MAVIC 3 Fly More Combo drone, called Xinis, serves in the 47th Brigade and helps our soldiers kill enemies and liberate our land," Prytula said.

Soldiers who received a drone from the little volunteer Photo: Serhii Prytula

Drone from the little volunteer Photo: Serhii Prytula

Background: 9-year-old Yurii Napora raised more than 2.5 million hryvnias [approximately US$67,600] for the Ukrainian Armed Forces at his concerts.

