44 combat clashes occur with Russian forces at front in one day – General Staff

There were 44 combat clashes between the defence forces of Ukraine and Russian invaders over the course of the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 3 August

Details: The Russian Federation also used Iranian-made Shahed UAVs during the past day. Ukrainian air defence destroyed 23 UAVs.

The Russians launched five missile strikes, 89 air strikes and attacked 67 times using multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and at settlements, causing civilian casualties.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces launched airstrikes in the areas of Volfyne, Stepne in Sumy Oblast and Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as deployed artillery and mortars to attack 25 settlements, including Senkivka, Karpovychi and Novovasylivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Volfyne, Krasnopillia, Rozhkovychi, Stara Huta and Hrabovske in Sumy Oblast; and Tymofiivka, Veterynarne, Okhrimivka, Petropavlivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians launched airstrikes near Petropavivka, Ivanivka and Kyslivka. Kamianka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Novomlynsk, Fyholivka, Kindrashivka, Krasne Pershe and Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces launched airstrikes in the area of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Serebrianka and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast. Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Verkhniokamianske, Spirne and Torske in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians failed to regain their lost positions west of Kurdiumivka, north of Andriivka and west of Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast. The invaders launched airstrikes in the areas of Fedorivka, Maiske, Druzhba and New-York. More than 10 settlements, including Vasyukivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar, and Ivanivske in Donetsk Oblast, were affected by Russian artillery shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces launched an airstrike in the area of Avdiivka. Novokalynove, Stepove, Berdychi, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defence forces keep holding back the advance of Russian troops in the area of Marinka. The Russians shelled the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Oleksandropil, Hostre, Marinka, Paraskoviivka, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians carried out airstrikes in the area of Staromaiorske and Makarivka. The invaders made unsuccessful attempts to regain the lost position west of Staromaiorske and north of Urozhaine. More than 15 settlements, including Vuhledar, Vodiane, Blahodatne, Storozheve, Rivnopil and Zelene Pole in Donetsk Oblast, came under artillery fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians are focusing their main efforts on preventing the advance of Ukrainian forces. They launched airstrikes near Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka and Piatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. More than 15 settlements, including Novodarivka, Bilohiria, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Piatikhatky, and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, were hit by artillery fire.

On the Kherson front, Russian forces launched airstrikes in the areas of Odradokamianka and Antonivka. More than 20 settlements, including Vesele, Dudchany, Dniprovske, Tiahynka, Lviv, Kizomys and the city of Kherson, came under artillery fire.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian defence forces remain engaged in offensive operations on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, consolidating their positions and carrying out counter-battery operations.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force has carried out nine strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, and three attacks on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed nine tactical reconnaissance UAVs.

On 2 August, Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 21 artillery pieces at their firing positions, one electronic warfare system, three command points, a cluster of Russian weapons and military equipment, two air defence systems, one cluster of Russian personnel, and two ammunition storage points.

