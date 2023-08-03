All Sections
Russian authorities replenish internal forces units with convicts or suspects

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 3 August 2023, 07:24
Russian authorities replenish internal forces units with convicts or suspects
STOCK PHOTO: TASS

The Russian invaders continue to mobilise convicts and fill their internal forces with them or with those suspected of criminal offences.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The Russian occupiers continue to mobilise convicts. For example, following an order issued by the so-called Ministry of Internal Affairs of the DPR ("Donetsk People’s Republic"), measures are being taken to recruit people who are serving sentences or detained for crimes of light or medium severity to the internal forces units."

Details: The General Staff said if those convicted are wounded in combat, it will not lift their convictions, and those persons who were under investigation will be cleared of suspicion only after demobilisation.

The General Staff noted that the Russian terrorists and collaborators have been tasked with intensifying the work to fight crime and to replenish the internal forces units by 1,000 people, mobilising those suspected of committing criminal offences.

"At the same time, recertification of the police collaborators who have begun to support the Russian Federation will be conducted after they have completed combat missions as part of the joint battalions of internal troops of the so-called Ministry of Internal Affairs of the DPR," the General Staff said.

Advertisement: