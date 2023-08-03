All Sections
Offensives in the south of Ukraine are slowed by undergrowth – UK intelligence

European Pravda, "Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 3 August 2023, 09:28
Offensives in the south of Ukraine are slowed by undergrowth – UK intelligence
Photo by SSU

UK intelligence reports that the offensive by Ukrainian forces is slowing down because of the growth of undergrowth in Ukraine's south. 

Source: UK Ministry of Defence intelligence review of 3 August, published on Twitter; European Pravda

Details: UK Defence Intelligence notes that arable land in the combat area has remained unseeded for 18 months, and weeds and shrubs are actively spreading in the warm and humid summer.

The extra cover helps to mask Russian defensive positions and makes it more difficult to clear defensive minefields, the ministry added.

"Although undergrowth can also provide cover for small stealthy infantry assaults, the net effect has been to make it harder for either side to make advances," the review notes.

Background: 

