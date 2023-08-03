All Sections
Ukrainian drones to be among world's best: National Security Council Secretary explains why

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 3 August 2023, 10:14

Drones produced within the framework of Ukraine's own military industry will be among the best in the world, and there are a number of prerequisites for this.

Source: Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "As for our own production, we have deployed an extensive drone programme.  Our manufacturers already produce a variety of weapons in large quantities. These are complex devices that require a certain configuration, and not all of them are manufactured in our country. There has to be an engineering assessment, a system of protection against EW (electronic warfare – ed.), and many other things," he said.

Danilov emphasised that Ukraine's developments in this field "will be among the best in the world, because we have direct combat experience of their application."

Quote: "We know exactly what we are doing. And our people who are dealing with this issue are superspecialists," he said.

"Our military tells them what is better and what is worse, and they understand this very, very well," added the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council.

At the same time, Danilov reiterated that in Ukraine, there is no ban on the use of Ukrainian-made weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation, unlike Western weapons, the use of which is taboo.

Quote: "What kind of taboo can we have if the aggressor country has launched a huge military campaign against us? If they are killing our children almost every day – what should the taboos be?", said the secretary of the National Security and Defence Council.

Reminder:

