All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian drones to be among world's best: National Security Council Secretary explains why

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 3 August 2023, 10:14

Drones produced within the framework of Ukraine's own military industry will be among the best in the world, and there are a number of prerequisites for this.

Source: Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "As for our own production, we have deployed an extensive drone programme.  Our manufacturers already produce a variety of weapons in large quantities. These are complex devices that require a certain configuration, and not all of them are manufactured in our country. There has to be an engineering assessment, a system of protection against EW (electronic warfare – ed.), and many other things," he said.

Danilov emphasised that Ukraine's developments in this field "will be among the best in the world, because we have direct combat experience of their application."

Quote: "We know exactly what we are doing. And our people who are dealing with this issue are superspecialists," he said.

"Our military tells them what is better and what is worse, and they understand this very, very well," added the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council.

At the same time, Danilov reiterated that in Ukraine, there is no ban on the use of Ukrainian-made weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation, unlike Western weapons, the use of which is taboo.

Quote: "What kind of taboo can we have if the aggressor country has launched a huge military campaign against us? If they are killing our children almost every day – what should the taboos be?", said the secretary of the National Security and Defence Council.

Reminder:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
All News
Advertisement: