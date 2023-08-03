All Sections
Legal adviser to pro-Russian party who worked for Russian intelligence arrested in Odesa

Iryna BalachukThursday, 3 August 2023, 10:35
PHOTO by SSU

A legal adviser to the pro-Russian Party (Shariy Party) who was working for Russian military intelligence has been arrested in the city of Odesa.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from SSU: "SSU Counterintelligence conducted a multi-stage special operation in the city of Odesa, which resulted in the arrest of another agent of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

He was passing targets for air strikes on the city to the aggressor, tracking the locations and movements of Ukrainian air defence units, and reporting on the aftermath of air-strikes and kamikaze drone strikes."

 
ALL PHOTOS FROM SSU

Details: The offender is reported to be a private lawyer who previously served as an assistant consultant to several MPs from the previously mentioned pro-Russian Party faction in one of the district councils of Odesa Oblast.

After Russia's full-scale invasion, he and his wife moved to the temporarily occupied city of Simferopol and voluntarily went to the so-called "Crimea military enlistment office".

 

The Odesa resident was recruited by Grigorii Ivanov, a staff member of the 3rd Operational Department of the 316th Intelligence Centre of the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate, who was working undercover and introduced himself as an FSB officer.

The offender agreed to work for Russia, receiving the operational pseudonym of Diezel and a $500 "advance payment" for conducting reconnaissance and subversive activities against Ukraine.

 

After that, the offender returned to Odesa to gather intelligence.

The man was served with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (state treason committed under martial law). He is currently in custody and faces life imprisonment.

SSU Counterintelligence also identified the traitor's wife, who now lives in Saint-Petersburg and also cooperates with the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate, receiving a monthly salary.

