Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian storage points, Russians lack ammunition

Iryna BalachukThursday, 3 August 2023, 13:10
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian storage points, Russians lack ammunition
Natalia Humeniuk, photo: mediacenter.org.ua

The destruction of Russian ammunition storage points has led to Russians lacking ammunition and, accordingly, reducing the number of attacks.

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south, in a comment to Media Center Ukraine − Ukrinform

Quote from Humeniuk: "Persistent fire on ammunition supply storage points makes the enemy feel shell hunger. The number of attacks from the enemy is significantly reduced. So, thanks to the persistent work last week, we destroyed seven field storage points that the enemy deployed on the left bank."

Details: Humeniuk also noted that due to the careful and high-quality work of Ukrainian defenders on the transport routes of the Russians, the Russian logistics were complicated and slowed down, though not completely stopped.

Humeniuk explained that the Russians still manage to pull up certain resources and reserves − ammunition, equipment, and personnel, but the pace of development of military events does not show that, the press secretary said.

Advertisement: