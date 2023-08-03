All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian storage points, Russians lack ammunition

Iryna BalachukThursday, 3 August 2023, 13:10
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian storage points, Russians lack ammunition
Natalia Humeniuk, photo: mediacenter.org.ua

The destruction of Russian ammunition storage points has led to Russians lacking ammunition and, accordingly, reducing the number of attacks.

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south, in a comment to Media Center Ukraine − Ukrinform

Quote from Humeniuk: "Persistent fire on ammunition supply storage points makes the enemy feel shell hunger. The number of attacks from the enemy is significantly reduced. So, thanks to the persistent work last week, we destroyed seven field storage points that the enemy deployed on the left bank."

Details: Humeniuk also noted that due to the careful and high-quality work of Ukrainian defenders on the transport routes of the Russians, the Russian logistics were complicated and slowed down, though not completely stopped.

Humeniuk explained that the Russians still manage to pull up certain resources and reserves − ammunition, equipment, and personnel, but the pace of development of military events does not show that, the press secretary said.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
All News
Advertisement: