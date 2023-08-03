All Sections
Battery factory on fire in Moscow Oblast

Iryna BalachukThursday, 3 August 2023, 14:51
Battery factory on fire in Moscow Oblast
Photo: RIA Novosti

A battery factory is on fire in the town of Voskresenk, Moscow Oblast, Russia, with  explosions heard, and later the roof of the building collapsed.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news outlets RIA Novosti and RBK; Russian Telegram channels; Ministry for Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation

Details: Seven people were reported to have been evacuated.

Russian Telegram channels are posting photos and videos from the site of the incident. A large column of smoke is visible.

Eyewitnesses also reported explosions.

The Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations announced that they were extinguishing a fire at a workshop in Moscow Oblast.

 
Photo: ASTRA Telegram channel

It is reported that 200 square metres of a non-residential building in the Voskresensk district on Moskovska Street are on fire. Seven people have been evacuated.

 

Later, the Ministry for Emergency Situations reported that the area on fire had increased to 400 square metres and the roof had collapsed

As per the information available at the moment, there were no casualties. 

A total of 86 specialists and 24 fire appliances, including a fire train, are involved in extinguishing the fire. 

