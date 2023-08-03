All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Battery factory on fire in Moscow Oblast

Iryna BalachukThursday, 3 August 2023, 14:51
Battery factory on fire in Moscow Oblast
Photo: RIA Novosti

A battery factory is on fire in the town of Voskresenk, Moscow Oblast, Russia, with  explosions heard, and later the roof of the building collapsed.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news outlets RIA Novosti and RBK; Russian Telegram channels; Ministry for Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation

Details: Seven people were reported to have been evacuated.

Russian Telegram channels are posting photos and videos from the site of the incident. A large column of smoke is visible.

Eyewitnesses also reported explosions.

The Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations announced that they were extinguishing a fire at a workshop in Moscow Oblast.

 
Photo: ASTRA Telegram channel

It is reported that 200 square metres of a non-residential building in the Voskresensk district on Moskovska Street are on fire. Seven people have been evacuated.

 

Later, the Ministry for Emergency Situations reported that the area on fire had increased to 400 square metres and the roof had collapsed

As per the information available at the moment, there were no casualties. 

A total of 86 specialists and 24 fire appliances, including a fire train, are involved in extinguishing the fire. 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
All News
Advertisement: