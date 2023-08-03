Battery factory on fire in Moscow Oblast

A battery factory is on fire in the town of Voskresenk, Moscow Oblast, Russia, with explosions heard, and later the roof of the building collapsed.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news outlets RIA Novosti and RBK; Russian Telegram channels; Ministry for Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation

Details: Seven people were reported to have been evacuated.

Russian Telegram channels are posting photos and videos from the site of the incident. A large column of smoke is visible.

У Підмосков'ї велика пожежа в цеху з виробництва акумуляторів. Відео РБК pic.twitter.com/pIM7l1gQNz — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) August 3, 2023

Eyewitnesses also reported explosions.

Пожежа у Підмосков'ї уже сягнула 400 кв.м. - росЗМІ. Відео RT pic.twitter.com/DaUP0jgf1O — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) August 3, 2023

The Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations announced that they were extinguishing a fire at a workshop in Moscow Oblast.

Photo: ASTRA Telegram channel

It is reported that 200 square metres of a non-residential building in the Voskresensk district on Moskovska Street are on fire. Seven people have been evacuated.

Later, the Ministry for Emergency Situations reported that the area on fire had increased to 400 square metres and the roof had collapsed.

As per the information available at the moment, there were no casualties.

A total of 86 specialists and 24 fire appliances, including a fire train, are involved in extinguishing the fire.

