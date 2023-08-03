All Sections
Russian authorities to track Russians travelling by rail

Thursday, 3 August 2023, 17:36

Russian authorities are now tracking Russian citizens travelling by rail. As of this August, ticket sales of the Russian Railways, a state corporation operating trains that Russian citizens use to make more than a billion trips every year, have come under state control.

Source: Moscow Times

Details: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, reported that all railway tickets that were purchased by Russian passport holders can now be viewed on the Gosuslugi portal [the Russian website for online state and municipal services – ed.]. The most recent update to the system, which over 100 million Russians are registered with, allows Russian Railways tickets to be automatically registered and stored online regardless of whether the person who purchased the tickets wants to do this. The tickets appear in the "document QR codes" section, regardless of whether they were purchased at the ticket office or online.

In addition, from 1 September, the government will have round-the-clock access to taxi aggregators' databases. They will be obliged to provide information about their clients' journeys to the FSB (the Federal Security Service) and law enforcement agencies. The security forces will not need to go to court to obtain the information.

Background:

  • Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin approved a new list of Russian software that will be required to be pre-installed on computer and mobile equipment in 2024. 

