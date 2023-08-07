All Sections
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missile and UAV, drone was shot down

Olha Hlushchenko, Olena RoshchinaMonday, 7 August 2023, 07:36
PIECES OF A RUSSIAN MISSILE. PHOTO: SERHII LYSAK

The Russians fired a missile at the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 6-7 August, causing a fire.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Last night, the Russians fired a missile at the oblast. The explosion occurred in Synelnykove district.

A fire broke out, which firefighters have already extinguished. Other consequences of the attack are being investigated."

Details: Lysak clarified that there were no casualties.

On the morning of 7 August, the Russian army attacked Myrove hromada in Nikopol district with heavy artillery [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Later, at 09:29, Lysak said that a drone was downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: "Another UAV is off the charts. Defenders from Air Command East shielded the region again. They are now clarifying what kind of a ‘bird’ they downed."

Advertisement: