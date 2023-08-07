Zelenskyy's office hints what items different states will take on in Ukrainian peace formula

The Office of the President of Ukraine has commented on the content of bilateral talks with the countries participating in the meeting in Saudi Arabia on the upcoming summit on the Ukrainian peace formula, which suggests what items they are being offered as "areas of responsibility".

Details: In general, bilateral meetings were held with the heads of delegations from the United States, Saudi Arabia, Finland, Japan, Qatar, France, Germany, Spain, Norway, Türkiye, Poland and Slovakia, as well as with national security and foreign policy advisers to the leaders of Sweden, South Africa, Bahrain, Canada, Italy, Denmark and South Korea, and Chief Foreign Policy Adviser to the President of the European Council.

The meetings focused mainly on Ukraine's current defence needs and further steps with the participation of these countries to organise the peace formula summit.

The communiqué suggests that Finland will be actively involved in humanitarian mine clearance; Helsinki has already provided assistance in this area.

Norway, as noted, has expressed its readiness to join the implementation of the peace formula item on radiation and nuclear safety, and Sweden has also indicated its readiness to address this issue and environmental safety.

Türkiye expressed its readiness to "act as a leader in the implementation of the peace formula's food security clause". In addition, the transportation of Ukrainian grain by land in the face of Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports was discussed with Poland and Slovakia.

Andrii Yermak, Head of Zelenskyy’s office, proposed that Saudi Arabia contribute to the release of Ukrainian prisoners and the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Zelenskyy’s office invited South Africa to contribute to the release of Ukrainian prisoners, the repatriation of deported children and the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Further military aid was discussed with a number of Western countries, and future bilateral agreements on this issue were discussed with those who had joined the G7 declaration on "security guarantees" for Ukraine.

Background:

Yermak and Jake Sullivan, the US national security advisor, discussed the strengthening of Ukrainian air defences in the south, given that Russia has begun targeting ports.

The Office of the President of Ukraine said that following the meeting in Saudi Arabia on the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula, the majority of the participating states have decided how they will contribute. It was also noted that there were three times as many countries participating as at the first such meeting in Copenhagen.

Unofficially, the media learned from European diplomats that the meeting decided to form task forces on the key topics of the 10 points of the peace formula, and the timing of the summit was not determined, but its organisation by the end of 2023 is considered realistic.

