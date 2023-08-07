All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian border guards reveal areas where Russia sends most sabotage and reconnaissance groups

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 7 August 2023, 12:54
Ukrainian border guards reveal areas where Russia sends most sabotage and reconnaissance groups
Stock photo: SBGS

The Ukrainian State Border Guard Service (SBGS) has reported no observed Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs) on the border with Belarus, although they are present on the borders with Russia in Ukraine’s Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts.

Source: Colonel Andrii Demchenko, Spokesman for the SBGS, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We see that the enemy is trying to use sabotage and reconnaissance groups, especially directly along its border with Ukraine. As for the border with Belarus, we do not observe any enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups in this area; unfortunately, the enemy is trying to use such groups along its border with Ukraine, especially in Sumy Oblast.

There were also attempts to use sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Chernihiv Oblast when they entered the territory of Ukraine – primarily, of course, to identify the positions of Ukraine's defence forces, but also to carry out various attacks, which, unfortunately, also target civilians.

Advertisement:

This goes in addition to the daily Russian bombardments of Ukrainian territory in this area."

Details: Demchenko added that border patrols had reported about 500 attacks on Ukraine since the beginning of August, carried out by the Russians from their territory using a variety of weapons.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report

Kadyrov's son assaults Ukrainian native accused of burning Quran

videoUkrainian marines post footage showing liberation of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian defenders liberate Urozhaine

ISW on Russian government lies at Army-2023 forum

videoUkraine's Armed Forces use thermal imagers to find Russian mines

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:49
Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report
19:30
US imposes sanctions on companies involved in Russia-North Korea arms trade
19:20
Group of Russian spies lived near military base in Britain
19:17
Wagner Group registered as educational organisation in Belarus
19:15
Over 10,700 children evacuated from Donetsk Oblast in a year – Ukraine’s Rentegration Ministry
19:13
Moscow Mayor claims 45,000 Muscovites are fighting in Ukraine
18:42
Switzerland ultimately joins 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia
18:29
Main manufacturer of missiles of Russia and his son-in-law get under sanctions from Czech Republic
18:12
General Zhydko, who commanded occupying forces in Ukraine, dies in Russia
18:04
Putin's party nominates namesake Zelenskyy for elections
All News
Advertisement: