All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: Russian forces suffer crucial defeats on Bakhmut front

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 7 August 2023, 23:37
Zelenskyy: Russian forces suffer crucial defeats on Bakhmut front
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Screenshot from Zelenslyy's video address on 7 August

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have made gains on the Bakhmut front, successfully eliminating Russian forces in the area.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote: "[As for] the front, I would like to mention the Bakhmut front in particular. The 3rd  and 5th separate assault brigades, the National Police Liut (Fury) Assault Brigade, the 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade. We have seen successes in eliminating occupation forces, crucial successes. I thank you, warriors!"

Details: Zelenskyy also said that ammunition and equipment supply and arms manufacture in Ukraine were discussed during this morning’s conference call.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We are constantly increasing volumes [of ammunition, weapons and equipment] supply and production. And we are constantly cutting red tape and making regulations more flexible. Our defence industry will reach the level our country needs. This is within Ukraine’s power. I’m grateful to everyone working in production for [ensuring it is in Ukraine’s] power!"

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report

Kadyrov's son assaults Ukrainian native accused of burning Quran

videoUkrainian marines post footage showing liberation of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian defenders liberate Urozhaine

ISW on Russian government lies at Army-2023 forum

videoUkraine's Armed Forces use thermal imagers to find Russian mines

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:49
Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report
19:30
US imposes sanctions on companies involved in Russia-North Korea arms trade
19:20
Group of Russian spies lived near military base in Britain
19:17
Wagner Group registered as educational organisation in Belarus
19:15
Over 10,700 children evacuated from Donetsk Oblast in a year – Ukraine’s Rentegration Ministry
19:13
Moscow Mayor claims 45,000 Muscovites are fighting in Ukraine
18:42
Switzerland ultimately joins 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia
18:29
Main manufacturer of missiles of Russia and his son-in-law get under sanctions from Czech Republic
18:12
General Zhydko, who commanded occupying forces in Ukraine, dies in Russia
18:04
Putin's party nominates namesake Zelenskyy for elections
All News
Advertisement: