Zelenskyy: Russian forces suffer crucial defeats on Bakhmut front

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 7 August 2023, 23:37
Zelenskyy: Russian forces suffer crucial defeats on Bakhmut front
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Screenshot from Zelenslyy's video address on 7 August

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have made gains on the Bakhmut front, successfully eliminating Russian forces in the area.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote: "[As for] the front, I would like to mention the Bakhmut front in particular. The 3rd  and 5th separate assault brigades, the National Police Liut (Fury) Assault Brigade, the 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade. We have seen successes in eliminating occupation forces, crucial successes. I thank you, warriors!"

Details: Zelenskyy also said that ammunition and equipment supply and arms manufacture in Ukraine were discussed during this morning’s conference call.

Quote: "We are constantly increasing volumes [of ammunition, weapons and equipment] supply and production. And we are constantly cutting red tape and making regulations more flexible. Our defence industry will reach the level our country needs. This is within Ukraine’s power. I’m grateful to everyone working in production for [ensuring it is in Ukraine’s] power!"

