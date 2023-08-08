Ukraine's Defence Forces kill another 560 occupiers and destroy helicopter and 10 tanks
Tuesday, 8 August 2023, 07:52
Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders killed another 560 invaders and destroyed 10 tanks, a helicopter and 19 artillery systems.
Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 8 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 250,800 (+560) military personnel
- 4,254 (+10) tanks
- 8,278 (+8) armoured combat vehicles
- 4,996 (+19) artillery systems
- 709 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 468 (+1) air defence systems
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 312 (+1) helicopters
- 4,158 (+4) operational-tactical UAVs
- 1,377 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 7,460 (+9) vehicles and tankers
- 737 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment
The data is being confirmed.
