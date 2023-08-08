Ukraine's Defence Forces kill another 560 occupiers and destroy helicopter and 10 tanks

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders killed another 560 invaders and destroyed 10 tanks, a helicopter and 19 artillery systems.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 8 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 250,800 (+560) military personnel

4,254 (+10) tanks

8,278 (+8) armoured combat vehicles

4,996 (+19) artillery systems

709 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

468 (+1) air defence systems

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

312 (+1) helicopters

4,158 (+4) operational-tactical UAVs

1,377 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

7,460 (+9) vehicles and tankers

737 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being confirmed.

