Estonian Chief of General Staff explained that he could help Ukrainian Armed Forces regain Crimea

Colonel Mart Wendla, the Chief of the General Staff of the Defence Forces of Estonia, believes that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are superior to the Russian Armed Forces in long-range artillery and strike accuracy.

Source: Wendla in the Ukraina Stuudio programme on the ETV channel, ERR reports

Details: The colonel called the 1,000km-long theatre of hostilities "quite diverse", where "on the Kherson front, from the Russian point of view, the defence is greatly helped by a large and wide river, which is difficult to cross".

"The Zaporizhzhia front will obviously help the Ukrainians achieve their strategic goal of regaining Crimea, the prerequisite of which is the cutting of land routes of communication," Wendla believes.

At the same time, he noted, "if in the rest of the oblasts there are an average of 400 defensive structures per region, then on the Zaporizhzhia front there were 1,400 of them," which, in his opinion, "testifies to the scale of the depth of the defence," so "the task Ukraine is facing is very serious".

Wendla says, "Ukraine is able to use all its assets better and more accurately than the Russians because the Ukrainian Armed Forces have relatively good combat intelligence and therefore can use their troops as efficiently as possible".

"Therefore, all these deep strikes serve the same purpose and isolate the troops on the battlefield from ammunition, sandwiches or whatever. It certainly helps the situation," Wendla noted.

He also pointed to the "quite revealing fact" that "at a distance of 700 km, Russia cannot protect its own landing ship". In his opinion, this means that "the ability (of the Russian Federation) to protect its infrastructure on the Black Sea has actually been dealt quite a blow".

Quote: "If we talk about the drones that are launched towards Moscow, then these are mainly drones of small weight, size and power. But at the same time, they achieve their goal and bring a sense of the front to Moscow", Wendla specified, expressing the opinion that these drones were most likely launched from Russian territory, and it is still unclear who is behind these attacks.

In any case, the fact that explosions in Moscow have become an almost daily phenomenon is still telling. This shows that the structure of Moscow's air defence system does not correspond to modern threats".

Background:

The UK Intelligence reported that the Russian aviation at the front did not have a decisive operational effect.

Before that, the US Department of Defence warned that the struggle that Ukraine faced in the war against Russia was not an easy one.

