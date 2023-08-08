Russians injure policeman who starred in documentary about Mariupol

On 7 August, the Russians launched an attack on the settlement of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast: at least 7 people have died, and 88 have been injured.

Among the people injured is Volodymyr, a policeman who played a character in the movie 20 days in Mariupol, as Mstyslav Chernov, photo-reporter and author of the movie, reported.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and the National Police of Ukraine have confirmed this information.

"Risking his life, he was constantly helping save people in the city of Mariupol. After we broke free from the encirclement, he continued working as a policeman in his home Donetsk Oblast.

Today, he arrived at the site of the Russian missile strike in order to help people as always, but this time he himself was injured in the second missile attack. Hold on, friend. We must come back to Mariupol together," Mstyslav wrote.

Photo: Mstyslav Chernov

Policeman Volodymyr had saved the life of Mstyslav, escorted the film crew and helped them evacuate from encircled Mariupol.

In the 7 August attack, Volodymyr received shrapnel wounds, and he was hospitalised. Ukraine’s Internal Affairs Ministry reported that Volodymyr has had surgery.

Background: Since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Mstyslav Chernov, photo-correspondent of Associated Press, and his crew remained in the encircled city of Mariupol and captured on film the life in the city and the lives of the residents of Mariupol during the bombings.

The crew has received multiple awards for its documentary 20 days in Mariupol. Namely, photo-correspondents Mstyslav Chernov and Yevhen Malolietka and producer Vasylisa Stepanenko have received the Pulitzer Prize, the most prestigious award for journalists.

On 7 August 2023, the Russians launched a missile attack on residential buildings in the town of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. The emergency services rushed to the site of the attack in order to save as many victims as possible from under the rubble.

People who arrived at the site of the first missile strike on a high-rise building in Pokrovsk managed to disperse after receiving information about a possible second strike. Andrii Omelchenko, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of State Emergency Service in Donetsk Oblast, was killed in the attack.

According to the latest reports, 7 people were killed and 88 injured in the attack. Among the people injured there were 29 police officers, 7 rescue workers and 2 children. Twelve residential buildings were damaged.

