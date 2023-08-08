Russia killed 78 Ukrainian rescue workers since beginning of full-scale war

Andrii Omelchenko, Deputy Head of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine in Donetsk Oblast, was killed by the Russians in Pokrovsk. Photo: SES

Since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 78 rescue workers have been killed by the Russians, 280 more have been injured.

Source: Colonel Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, spokesperson for the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine, during the briefing in Military Media Center

Details: Since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 78 SES rescue workers have died while dealing with the aftermath of Russian missile attacks, and 280 more have been injured.

He stressed that the emergency workers are protected by international conventions since they do not participate in combat action but arrive at the site of the attacks to save and help people.

Background:

On 7 August, the deputy head of State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Donetsk Oblast was killed in the Russian missile attack on the town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast. He arrived at the site of the strike to save people.

Two more emergency workers were injured on the same day in Kharkiv Oblast as a result of a bomb being dropped on a village.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





