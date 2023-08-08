All Sections
Russia killed 78 Ukrainian rescue workers since beginning of full-scale war

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 8 August 2023, 15:38
Andrii Omelchenko, Deputy Head of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine in Donetsk Oblast, was killed by the Russians in Pokrovsk. Photo: SES

Since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 78 rescue workers have been killed by the Russians, 280 more have been injured.

Source: Colonel Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, spokesperson for the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine, during the briefing in Military Media Center

Details: Since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 78 SES rescue workers have died while dealing with the aftermath of Russian missile attacks, and 280 more have been injured.

He stressed that the emergency workers are protected by international conventions since they do not participate in combat action but arrive at the site of the attacks to save and help people.

Background: 

Advertisement: