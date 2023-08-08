All Sections
Ukraine terminates agreement with Russia on protection of industrial property

"Economichna Pravda"Tuesday, 8 August 2023, 21:00

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers has terminated the intergovernmental agreement with the Russian Federation on cooperation in the field of industrial property protection.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy reports the government adopted the decision at a meeting on 8 August.

"The only act signed by the aggressor state which will interest Ukraine is the act of surrender of Russia. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently working on its implementation," said Yulia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

Background: 

  • The agreement in the field of industrial property protection has been in force since 1993.
  • The agreement allowed individuals and legal entities of one state to use patent funds, libraries, and data banks related to industrial property on the territory of another state.
  • The agreement also granted the right to applicants from Russia to submit applications to the Patent Office of Ukraine for the issuance of security documents of Ukraine and to conduct correspondence in Russian in regards to them.
  • For Ukrainian applicants, the agreement did not provide for a similar right regarding the Ukrainian language.

