2023 European Junior Championship in athletics: Ukraine wins first gold medal in discus throw

Mykhailo Brudin, an 18-year-old discus thrower, has won the first gold medal for Ukraine at the European Junior Athletics Championships in Jerusalem.

Details: Brudin won the qualification in discus throwing weighing 1.75 kg at the European Junior Championship. Moreover, the Ukrainian athlete did it with a new personal record and the best result of the season in the world among juniors – in his first attempt, he met the standard and proceeded to the finals with a throw of 65.48 metres.

In the final, Brudin fought for the champion title with 12 other throwers, winning a convincing victory: the Ukrainian athlete was ahead of the closest pursuer by more than 6 metres.

Mykhailo Brudin is an 18-year-old discus thrower who was born in Donetsk and represents Donetsk Oblast. Before the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he trained in the settlement of Druzhkivka. A U18 European champion, bronze medalist of the U20 World Cup – Brudin achieved both titles in 2022.

