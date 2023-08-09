All Sections
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 12 times over past day

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 9 August 2023, 00:59
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 12 times over past day
DESTRUCTION IN SUMY OBLAST. PHOTO: SUMY OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Russian occupation forces attacked Sumy Oblast 12 times on 8 August. In total, 76 explosions were recorded, and 11 settlements in 7 hromadas came under Russian fire [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: A mortar attack was recorded in Krasnopillia hromada, with seven explosions. 

Another mortar attack occurred in Bilopillia hromada, but with 24 explosions. As a result of this attack, two private residential buildings and two outbuildings were damaged. 

Velyka Pysarivka hromada came under Russian artillery fire, with 19 explosions heard there.

The Russians struck Khotin hromada with mortars, with 12 explosions. 

Znob-Novhorodske hromada came under attack,with three explosions being heard there. 

The Russians bombardedNova Sloboda hromada, causing three explosions. 

A mortar attack with one explosion was recorded in Esman hromada. 

Advertisement: