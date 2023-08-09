Donetsk Oblast authorities report on number of residential buildings destroyed by Russians

The Russian invaders have destroyed about 81,500 private residential buildings in Donetsk Oblast, and completely destroyed or partially damaged 5,400 apartment buildings [since the beginning of the full-scale invasion – ed.].

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, quoted by Voice of America news outlet

Details: Kyrylenko said that the Russians also destroyed more than 1,300 social infrastructure facilities in Donetsk Oblast, including hospitals, schools and kindergartens.

In addition, Kyrylenko noted that the Russians destroyed 90 transport infrastructure facilities, including bridges, junctions and crossings.

Advertisement:

Kyrylenko added that the Ukrainian government controls 51% of the territory of Donetsk Oblast, which is still home to 492,000 people.

