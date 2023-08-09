All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Donetsk Oblast authorities report on number of residential buildings destroyed by Russians

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 9 August 2023, 01:49
Donetsk Oblast authorities report on number of residential buildings destroyed by Russians
STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Russian invaders have destroyed about 81,500 private residential buildings in Donetsk Oblast, and completely destroyed or partially damaged 5,400 apartment buildings [since the beginning of the full-scale invasion – ed.].

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, quoted by Voice of America news outlet 

Details: Kyrylenko said that the Russians also destroyed more than 1,300 social infrastructure facilities in Donetsk Oblast, including hospitals, schools and kindergartens.

In addition, Kyrylenko noted that the Russians destroyed 90 transport infrastructure facilities, including bridges, junctions and crossings.

Kyrylenko added that the Ukrainian government controls 51% of the territory of Donetsk Oblast, which is still home to 492,000 people.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
Donetsk region
Russian Defence Ministry's claim about striking Ukrainian command centre in Pokrovsk is false
Police and emergency services post footage of rescue operation in Pokrovsk
Russia plans to dump its rubbish on Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
All News
Advertisement: