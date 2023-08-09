All Sections
2 teenagers wounded in attack on village in Mykolaiv Oblast

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 9 August 2023, 09:12

Two teenagers were wounded on 8 August in a Russian attack on the village of Kutsurub, Mykolaiv Oblast.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy shelled the village of Kutsurub in Kutsurub hromada at 10:35 yesterday, 8 August. Two teenagers, 13 and 16 years old, were wounded, and they were provided with medical assistance. Both were referred for outpatient treatment. Residential buildings, outbuildings and vehicles were damaged." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Also on Tuesday, at 12:25, Russian troops shelled the city of Ochakiv. There were no casualties.

Russian shelling was recorded around Ochakiv hromada at 00:22 on the night of 8-9 August. No casualties were reported.

