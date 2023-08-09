All Sections
Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting with military: Offensive discussed

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 9 August 2023, 13:22
Photo: President’s Office

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has held the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting within a "close circle" of the military, to discuss  the ongoing Ukrainian offensive.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Today's Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting is in a special format. The narrowest circle of people and utmost attention to a single topic – our offensive. We conducted an in-depth analysis of the current situation, planned future steps, assured the provision of the troops with everything necessary, and analysed the enemy's actions."

Details: There were reports by Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces; and Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine at the meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff.

