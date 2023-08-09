Iran says it receives supersonic cruise missile technology

Iran claims to have obtained the technology to develop a supersonic cruise missile, which is still in the testing stage.

Source: reported on Wednesday by the semi-official Iranian news agency Tasnim; writes European Pravda.

The announcement comes amid rising tensions with the United States in the Persian Gulf, after Iran unveiled new ships equipped with 600 km-range missiles last week.

"This missile, which is a new generation of Iranian-made cruise missiles, is currently being tested and will become a new chapter in Iran's defence power," the agency said.

Background:

In April, the media reported that China, Russia and Iran were holding secret talks on supplying the Islamic Republic with a key chemical compound used to propel ballistic missiles.

The media also claimed Russia signed a secret agreement with Iran to return enriched uranium.

