All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Private enterprise ditches Ukraine's Ministry of Defence for US$406,000, ministry's official informed of suspicion

Wednesday, 9 August 2023, 16:00

Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation has informed an official of the Ministry of Defence, who caused losses amounting to US$406.144 to the state budget that he was under suspicion.

Source: this was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation

Details: The investigation team established that in 2017, one of the private companies won a tender for the construction of a road on the territory of a military campus.

In violation of the agreement, the company immediately requested 70% of the specified amount for future work in advance. And the official of the Ministry of Defence, in abuse of his authority, gave permission for down payment.

Advertisement:

In this way, the private enterprise in question received over USS406,000 in advance, but no work was done. The money was appropriated by the management of the enterprise and squandered at its discretion.

As a result, the official of the Ministry of Defence is suspected of negligent attitude to his service. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of up to seven years.

As for the private enterprise, an indictment was sent to court in a separate criminal proceeding.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report

Kadyrov's son assaults Ukrainian native accused of burning Quran

videoUkrainian marines post footage showing liberation of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian defenders liberate Urozhaine

ISW on Russian government lies at Army-2023 forum

videoUkraine's Armed Forces use thermal imagers to find Russian mines

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief agres with partners to focus on providing drones for Ukraine
20:33
Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting to discuss front, drones and projectiles
19:49
Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report
19:30
US imposes sanctions on companies involved in Russia-North Korea arms trade
19:20
Group of Russian spies lived near military base in Britain
19:17
Wagner Group registered as educational organisation in Belarus
19:15
Over 10,700 children evacuated from Donetsk Oblast in a year – Ukraine’s Rentegration Ministry
19:13
Moscow Mayor claims 45,000 Muscovites are fighting in Ukraine
18:42
Switzerland ultimately joins 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia
18:29
Main manufacturer of missiles of Russia and his son-in-law get under sanctions from Czech Republic
All News
Advertisement: