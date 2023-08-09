All Sections
Private enterprise ditches Ukraine's Ministry of Defence for US$406,000, ministry's official informed of suspicion

Wednesday, 9 August 2023, 16:00

Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation has informed an official of the Ministry of Defence, who caused losses amounting to US$406.144 to the state budget that he was under suspicion.

Source: this was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation

Details: The investigation team established that in 2017, one of the private companies won a tender for the construction of a road on the territory of a military campus.

In violation of the agreement, the company immediately requested 70% of the specified amount for future work in advance. And the official of the Ministry of Defence, in abuse of his authority, gave permission for down payment.

In this way, the private enterprise in question received over USS406,000 in advance, but no work was done. The money was appropriated by the management of the enterprise and squandered at its discretion.

As a result, the official of the Ministry of Defence is suspected of negligent attitude to his service. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of up to seven years.

As for the private enterprise, an indictment was sent to court in a separate criminal proceeding.

Advertisement: