"Kids will love it": Ukrainian Air Force create TikTok account

The Air Force of Ukraine has created an account on widely popular Chinese social platform TikTok.

In their posted videos, members of the Ukrainian Air Force show how they work, mainly to younger audiences. The Air Force shared the link to their new blog on their Telegram channel.

Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson of the Air Force Command, revealed to Radio Liberty why the Air Force launched its own TikTok account.

"I came to a school and said: "Kids, raise a hand if you have a Facebook page. Only two teachers did. [When I asked about] an Instagram account, half of the class raised their hands. And [when I asked about] Tik-Tok, the whole class did. We have no right to postpone it till later, we must promote our product and our patriotism in cool videos.

I think kids will also love it. So, they are our main target audience," Ihnat explained.

Ukrainians leave positive comments under the posts by the Air Force.

"The Air Force on TikTok. Now I’ve seen it all", "Finally, official sources are on TikTok," the viewers comment.

Earlier, the Air Force published a video showing children singing a creative lullaby for the members of the Ukrainian air defence and thanking the soldiers who are protecting the skies.

Here is the video that shows the heroes of Ukrainian aviation at work.

A bit more of epic heroism from the Ukrainian defenders!

