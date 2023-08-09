All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's border guards ban 71-year-old Russia sympathiser from entering Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 9 August 2023, 16:56
Ukraine's border guards ban 71-year-old Russia sympathiser from entering Ukraine
Photo of the State Border Guard Service

Ukraine’s border guards banned the entry of a 71-year-old Russian who lived in Ukraine and sympathised with the ideology of the "Russian world."

Source: State Border Guard Service

Details: The man was halted by law enforcement officers at the Starokozache checkpoint in Odesa Oblast, on the border with Moldova. 

It appeared that since 2003, the Russian passport holder has had a permanent residence permit in Ukraine. He was travelling from abroad, accompanied by his daughter, a citizen of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Despite his long-term residence in Ukraine, the man endorsed the ideology of the "Russian world" (the idea of Russian supremacy in various areas of life – ed.). During filtration measures, the border guards and representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine found content in his mobile phone indicating adherence to the Russian aggressive policy.

It is indicated that even during communication at the checkpoint, the Russian expressed his displeasure that the dates for celebrating holidays or anniversaries were changed and other symbols of Russian imperialism were abandoned in Ukraine.

For his adherence to the policy of the Russian state, border guards banned a man from entering Ukraine for a period of three years.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report

Kadyrov's son assaults Ukrainian native accused of burning Quran

videoUkrainian marines post footage showing liberation of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian defenders liberate Urozhaine

ISW on Russian government lies at Army-2023 forum

videoUkraine's Armed Forces use thermal imagers to find Russian mines

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief agres with partners to focus on providing drones for Ukraine
20:33
Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting to discuss front, drones and projectiles
19:49
Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report
19:30
US imposes sanctions on companies involved in Russia-North Korea arms trade
19:20
Group of Russian spies lived near military base in Britain
19:17
Wagner Group registered as educational organisation in Belarus
19:15
Over 10,700 children evacuated from Donetsk Oblast in a year – Ukraine’s Rentegration Ministry
19:13
Moscow Mayor claims 45,000 Muscovites are fighting in Ukraine
18:42
Switzerland ultimately joins 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia
18:29
Main manufacturer of missiles of Russia and his son-in-law get under sanctions from Czech Republic
All News
Advertisement: