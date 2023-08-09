Ukraine's border guards ban 71-year-old Russia sympathiser from entering Ukraine

Ukraine’s border guards banned the entry of a 71-year-old Russian who lived in Ukraine and sympathised with the ideology of the "Russian world."

Source: State Border Guard Service

Details: The man was halted by law enforcement officers at the Starokozache checkpoint in Odesa Oblast, on the border with Moldova.

It appeared that since 2003, the Russian passport holder has had a permanent residence permit in Ukraine. He was travelling from abroad, accompanied by his daughter, a citizen of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Despite his long-term residence in Ukraine, the man endorsed the ideology of the "Russian world" (the idea of Russian supremacy in various areas of life – ed.). During filtration measures, the border guards and representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine found content in his mobile phone indicating adherence to the Russian aggressive policy.

It is indicated that even during communication at the checkpoint, the Russian expressed his displeasure that the dates for celebrating holidays or anniversaries were changed and other symbols of Russian imperialism were abandoned in Ukraine.

For his adherence to the policy of the Russian state, border guards banned a man from entering Ukraine for a period of three years.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





