EU counts over 4 million people from Ukraine who have temporary protection

As of 30 June 2023, almost 4.7 million non-citizens of the EU who left Ukraine due to the war have temporary protection status in EU countries.

Source: European Pravda, referring to Eurostat data published on 9 August

Details: The top three countries that provided refuge for people from Ukraine are Germany which accepted 1,133,420 persons; Poland (977,740); and the Czech Republic (349,140).

The number of displaced people from Ukraine in the EU has increased by 45,800, or 1.1%. The biggest increase was registered in Germany, the Czech Republic and Ireland. Only in two countries, Poland and Italy, a slight decrease in people with temporary protection registered.

From the point of view of the size of separate countries, the largest number of people with temporary protection was in the Czech Republic, which granted refuge to 32.2 beneficiaries per 1,000 residents as of the end of June. It is followed by Poland (26.6), Estonia (25.8), Bulgaria (24.9) and Lithuania (24.7) while the average EU index is 9.1 per 1,000 residents.

As of 30 June, Ukrainian citizens made up 98% of all persons who are under temporary protection in EU countries. 46.6% of them are adult women, 34.4% are children and 19% are adult men.

The income of two-thirds of Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic is below the poverty line, and many of them work in unskilled positions.

Background: The governments of European countries have allocated over €43 billion to provide shelter for Ukrainians who became refugees due to the war unleashed by Russia.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





