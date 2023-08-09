All Sections
Air raid warnings issued in Ukraine after third Russian MiG jet takes off

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 9 August 2023, 20:46
Air raid warnings issued in Ukraine after third Russian MiG jet takes off
Screenshot

On Wednesday, 9 August, an air-raid warning was issued for the third time throughout Ukraine due to the threat of launches of Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles. The air raid warning lasted for 25 minutes.

Source: an air-raid warning map; Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "Threat of missile attacks throughout Ukraine! The MiG-31K has taken off. Do not ignore the air-raid warning! "

Previously: On Wednesday, 9 August, there were two large-scale air-raid warnings due to MiG-31K takeoffs (one for 44 minutes and the other for 26 minutes). During the second warning, Russian electronic warfare systems simulated the launch of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

