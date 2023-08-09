Biden is to ask Congress for additional funding for Ukraine – Politico

The administration of US President Joe Biden will publish a request to Congress on Thursday for additional funding for military assistance to Ukraine before the end of the next budget year.

Source: European Pravda, citing outlet Politico, referring to two informed sources

Details: Media reports that the White House's request for "emergency funding" will also provide aid to Taiwan and additional funds for natural disaster response.

The final list of requests is finalised by the US White House’s Office of Management and Budget, so it may change. Politico sources declined to disclose specific amounts of additional funding.

The media outlet recalled that the next fiscal year ends in the US on 30 September, and therefore, government funding for some programmes.

If by that time Congress does not agree with the White House on at least a temporary spending plan, the United States will face a shutdown, a forced suspension of federal government operations. The White House's budget request is expected to avert this scenario.

Politico predicts that approval of such a request will not be easy because the US House of Representatives is dominated by Republicans, many of whom are against the adoption of temporary funding without drastic spending cuts.

Earlier, some officials of the US presidential administration, lawmakers and congressional staff expressed concern that funds to support Ukraine may run out until midsummer.

The United States has allocated over US$66 billion in total aid to Kyiv since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

