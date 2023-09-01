All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UN Secretary-General sends letter to Russian Foreign Minister with proposals to resume grain deal

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 1 September 2023, 06:18
UN Secretary-General sends letter to Russian Foreign Minister with proposals to resume grain deal
ANTONIO GUTERRES. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

In a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres offered "a set of concrete proposals" to resume the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Source: CNN with reference to Guterres' letter to Lavrov

Quote: "We have some concrete solutions for the concerns allowing for a more effective access of Russian food and fertilizers to global markets at adequate prices."

Advertisement:

"We cannot have a Black Sea Initiative that moves from crisis to crisis, from suspension to suspension. We need to have something that works, and that works to the benefit of everybody."

Details: Guterres said that it is "extremely important to renew" the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

After all, it is an important contribution to making "the food markets more adequate to the UN objectives of food security". These include lowering prices and creating "conditions for access to the global markets of many countries, namely the developing world".

Guterres added that the UN "took into concern the Russian requests".

In his opinion, the UN "presented a proposal that could be the basis for a renewal [of the Grain Initiative – ed.], but a renewal that must be stable".

Background:

  • On 17 July, the Russian Federation announced the suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and threatened "risks" to parties who decide to continue the initiative without Russia's participation.
  • On 19 July, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced that it would consider all ships approaching Ukraine to be potential weapons carriers.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
All News
Advertisement: