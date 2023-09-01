All Sections
UN Secretary-General sends letter to Russian Foreign Minister with proposals to resume grain deal

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 1 September 2023, 06:18
ANTONIO GUTERRES. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

In a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres offered "a set of concrete proposals" to resume the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Source: CNN with reference to Guterres' letter to Lavrov

Quote: "We have some concrete solutions for the concerns allowing for a more effective access of Russian food and fertilizers to global markets at adequate prices."

"We cannot have a Black Sea Initiative that moves from crisis to crisis, from suspension to suspension. We need to have something that works, and that works to the benefit of everybody."

Details: Guterres said that it is "extremely important to renew" the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

After all, it is an important contribution to making "the food markets more adequate to the UN objectives of food security". These include lowering prices and creating "conditions for access to the global markets of many countries, namely the developing world".

Guterres added that the UN "took into concern the Russian requests".

In his opinion, the UN "presented a proposal that could be the basis for a renewal [of the Grain Initiative – ed.], but a renewal that must be stable".

Background:

  • On 17 July, the Russian Federation announced the suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and threatened "risks" to parties who decide to continue the initiative without Russia's participation.
  • On 19 July, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced that it would consider all ships approaching Ukraine to be potential weapons carriers.

