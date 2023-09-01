Ukraine's Air Force hits clusters of Russian military personnel 14 times – General Staff report

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 14 strikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 1 September

Details: Russian forces launched a total of one missile strike and 44 air strikes over the past day, and carried out 70 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

The Russian terrorist attacks unfortunately resulted in casualties among the civilian population, both dead and wounded. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Over 25 combat engagements took place over the past day.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces conducted an airstrike near Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast. They carried out mortar and artillery attacks on over 20 settlements.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes near Kotliarivka in Kharkiv Oblast. The settlements of Borova, Kupiansk and Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensives in the areas of Novoiehorivka in Luhansk Oblast. They also launched airstrikes near Cherneshchyna in Kharkiv Oblast; Novoiehorivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; and Rai-Oleksandrivka in Donetsk Oblast. More than 15 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces carried out airstrikes near Bila Hora and New-York in Donetsk Oblast. Over 15 settlements were affected by Russian artillery attacks.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces launched artillery and mortar attacks on the settlements of Oleksandropil, Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Orlivka and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukraine's Defence Forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive actions near Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians conducted unsuccessful offensives near Novomykhailivka. They carried out an airstrike in the area of Krasnohorivka. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Pobieda, Marinka, Kurakhove, Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka, Kostiantynivka and Antonivka in Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces carried out airstrikes near Vuhledar and Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians shelled the settlements of Vodiane, Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne and Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian forces carried out airstrikes near Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 20 settlements were affected by Russian artillery fire.

On the Kherson front, the Russians carried out airstrikes near Mykolaivka and Olhivka in Kherson Oblast. They also attacked the settlements of Stanislav, Olhivka, Poniativka, Veletenske and Antonivka in Kherson Oblast with artillery and mortars.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian defence forces continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol front, consolidating their positions and conducting counter-battery operations.

During the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force launched 14 strikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated, and 4 strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit an artillery unit at a firing position and two radar stations.

