Head of Ukraine's parliament answers to speaker of Slovakia’s Parliament on statement regarding Ukrainian grain

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 1 September 2023, 11:02

Ruslan Stefanchuk, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament), addressed Boris Kollár, Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic, regarding the call to the Slovak government to extend the ban on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine together with Poland and Hungary after 15 September.

Source: Stefanchuk on X (Twitter)

"Dear Friend, I know for a fact that you are a real friend of Ukraine. (...) That is why I appeal to you to understand that the introduction of such restrictions not only contradicts the requirements of the EU, but also poses a significant threat to Ukraine's security," the Head of the Ukrainian parliament wrote.

Stefanchuk asked his Slovakian colleague to understand the consequences of continuing the ban on importing Ukrainian agricultural products.

He emphasised that Russia did the same, blocking a significant part of exports after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"Therefore, the imposition of the above restrictions by our partner countries will not only be an unfriendly step, but will actually endanger Ukraine's agricultural sector at the most difficult time. After all, it is with the money we receive from the sale of our grain that we finance our army, and thus our common Victory," Stefanchuk said.

Stefanchuk asked Kollar for support and called for efforts to help Ukraine.

"Now is the time for unity, not disputes," Stefanchuk concluded.

Background:

  • Earlier, Kollár turned to the head of government with the demand that after the expiration of the European Union embargo in September, he would join the closure of the borders by Poland and Hungary to import Ukrainian grain, fearing its influx and the risk of price increases. At the same time, he emphasised that it was not about stopping the transit.
  • On 5 June, the European Commission extended the restrictions on exporting wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower from Ukraine to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia until 15 September, but allowed the transit of these goods to the specified countries.
  • Poland's Minister of Agriculture, Robert Telush, said on Friday that the countries of the so-called coalition of these five front-line countries are demanding the extension of restrictive measures until the end of the year. Ukraine stands against this decision.

