US fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear weapons to be deployed in UK – media
The United States' cutting-edge nuclear-capable fighter jets will be deployed in the United Kingdom this year.
Source: The Telegraph citing sources
Details: The UK media reports that two F-35A squadrons have already been deployed and will soon arrive at the US-leased Royal Air Force Base Lakenheath in England.
These are low-visibility aircraft designed to deliver tactical nuclear strikes; they are also capable of conducting air-to-air combat tasks and gathering intelligence.
Military sources stress that deploying 54 F-35 fighter jets, which will replace the F-15s currently at the air base, is a "significant step" because the F-15s are also capable of carrying nuclear weapons but are less advanced.
Quote from the Telegraph: "It’s a newer, more capable aircraft, which has a longer range and stealth, which is crucial if you are going to use them to accurately drop nuclear bombs."
Details: The Ministry of Defence and the Prime Minister's Office declined to comment on whether US nuclear warheads have been or will be stationed in the United Kingdom.
