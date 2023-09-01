All Sections
US fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear weapons to be deployed in UK – media

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 1 September 2023, 12:27
The United States' cutting-edge nuclear-capable fighter jet. Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images

The United States' cutting-edge nuclear-capable fighter jets will be deployed in the United Kingdom this year.

Source: The Telegraph citing sources 

Details: The UK media reports that two F-35A squadrons have already been deployed and will soon arrive at the US-leased Royal Air Force Base Lakenheath in England.

These are low-visibility aircraft designed to deliver tactical nuclear strikes; they are also capable of conducting air-to-air combat tasks and gathering intelligence.

Military sources stress that deploying 54 F-35 fighter jets, which will replace the F-15s currently at the air base, is a "significant step" because the F-15s are also capable of carrying nuclear weapons but are less advanced.

Quote from the Telegraph: "It’s a newer, more capable aircraft, which has a longer range and stealth, which is crucial if you are going to use them to accurately drop nuclear bombs."

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Details: The Ministry of Defence and the Prime Minister's Office declined to comment on whether US nuclear warheads have been or will be stationed in the United Kingdom.

Background: The Rheinmetall company decided to build a state-of-the-art plant to produce fuselage sections for the F-35A multirole combat aircraft in Germany's west, in the city of Wetz.

Denmark will receive the first four F-35 fighters by 1 October 2023 – they will be located at the Skrydstrup air base in South Jutland, where the F-16s are currently located.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



