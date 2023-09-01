All Sections
US fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear weapons to be deployed in UK – media

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 1 September 2023, 12:27
The United States' cutting-edge nuclear-capable fighter jet. Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images

The United States' cutting-edge nuclear-capable fighter jets will be deployed in the United Kingdom this year.

Source: The Telegraph citing sources 

Details: The UK media reports that two F-35A squadrons have already been deployed and will soon arrive at the US-leased Royal Air Force Base Lakenheath in England.

These are low-visibility aircraft designed to deliver tactical nuclear strikes; they are also capable of conducting air-to-air combat tasks and gathering intelligence.

Military sources stress that deploying 54 F-35 fighter jets, which will replace the F-15s currently at the air base, is a "significant step" because the F-15s are also capable of carrying nuclear weapons but are less advanced.

Quote from the Telegraph: "It’s a newer, more capable aircraft, which has a longer range and stealth, which is crucial if you are going to use them to accurately drop nuclear bombs."

Details: The Ministry of Defence and the Prime Minister's Office declined to comment on whether US nuclear warheads have been or will be stationed in the United Kingdom.

Background: The Rheinmetall company decided to build a state-of-the-art plant to produce fuselage sections for the F-35A multirole combat aircraft in Germany's west, in the city of Wetz.

Denmark will receive the first four F-35 fighters by 1 October 2023 – they will be located at the Skrydstrup air base in South Jutland, where the F-16s are currently located.

Advertisement: