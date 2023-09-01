Third of facilities in Kherson Oblast are destroyed beyond repair

As a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Kherson Oblast, almost a third of the facilities cannot be restored.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "Almost a third. That is, out of 15,000 damaged civilian facilities, about 5,000 houses cannot be reconstructed," said Prokudin.

At the same time, he added that as a result of the Russians blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam, there are now more than 1,300 such houses.

Quote: "But this number is not static because we are constantly updating these indicators: commissions are working to inspect and inventory each house and make checklists, according to which people will then be compensated for their losses," the head of the Oblast Military Administration clarified.

