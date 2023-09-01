All Sections
Kremlin comments on production of NATO-standard howitzers in Ukraine

Friday, 1 September 2023, 14:26

The Kremlin has reacted negatively to the opening of the office of British arms manufacturer BAE Systems in Ukraine.

Source: Russian media, referring to the statement of Dmitry Peskov, Spokesman for the Russian president

Quote: "Any weapon production facilities, especially if those weapons launch attacks on us, become a target that receives special attention from our military," Peskov said.

At the same time, despite the "special attention from the military", Peskov expressed confidence that "this [opening of the office – ed.] will not be able to change the situation".

Background: The British company BAE Systems opened an office in Ukraine to produce NATO-standard 105-mm L119 howitzers.

The Ukrainian military already uses weapons from BAE Systems: M777 and L119 artillery systems, M109 self-propelled guns, CV-90 and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and Challenger tanks.

Earlier, it was reported that Finland is starting to explore the possibility of manufacturing its own armoured vehicles in Ukraine in response to a request from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In addition, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy managed to sign a statement on localising production of Swedish CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles.

It was also reported that the German Rheinmetall arms concern is already opening the production of tanks and repairing armoured combat vehicles in Ukraine.

Moreover, Rheinmetall arms concern expects to sign contracts to create two more joint ventures to produce ammunition and air defence.

The Turkish company Baykar has begun building a plant to produce Bayraktar attack drones in Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine.



