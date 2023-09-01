All Sections
Ukrainian refugees in Ireland to be accommodated in tents

European PravdaFriday, 1 September 2023, 17:16

In Ireland, starting next week, Ukrainian refugees might be accommodated in tents due to a shortage of housing, which the government has called significant.

Source: European Pravda, referring to RTE

Details: The Department of Integration noted in its statement that during the summer months, the number of people fleeing the war in Ukraine increased.

Since 1 May, over 10,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Ireland, an average of about 650 people a week.

Quote: "Due to this significant shortage, it is expected that from next week, tented accommodation will be used for new arrivals from Ukraine," the statement said.

The housing shortage led to a decrease in free student accommodation units, which housed about 5,000 Ukrainians in the summer. However, at this moment, many students are returning to college.

In total, about 93,000 Ukrainians have sought asylum in Ireland.

It has not yet been decided where the tents will be located, and it is also not clear how many people will be able to use them.

At the same time, the representative of the Department of Integration noted that the authorities want to avoid using tents to accommodate refugees.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian refugees living in a hotel in the county of Mayo in Western Ireland face eviction for refusing to pay for food.

As of 30 June this year, almost 4.07 million non-EU citizens who left Ukraine because of the war had temporary protection status in EU countries.

