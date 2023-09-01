All Sections
Russians and Belarusians will not be able to compete at Asian Games 2023

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 1 September 2023, 21:12
Russians and Belarusians will not be able to compete at Asian Games 2023
RUSSIAN ATHLETES WITH A SYMBOL OF AGGRESSION AGAINST UKRAINE. PHOTO: TASS

The International Olympic Committee has decided that athletes from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to participate in the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Source: The Indian Express linking the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Asian Olympic Committee

Details: If Russians and Belarusians were allowed to participate in the Asian Games 2023, they would potentially be able to qualify for the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris. However, this possibility was finally ruled out by the IOC itself.

Media report that the International Olympic Committee made the final decision. The governing organisation considers the involvement of Russians and Belarusians "impossible for technical reasons".

Quote: "The concept of the participation of athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports at the Asian Games 2023 was explored as discussed at the Olympic Summit in December 2022, but was not feasible due to technical reasons."

For reference: The Asian Games, also called the Asiada, is a sports competition held every four years among athletes from all Asian countries since 1951. The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) holds the games under the auspices and are regulated by the International Olympic Committee.

Background:

  • In July, it was reported that about 500 athletes from Russia and Belarus would be allowed to participate in the current Asian Games in Hangzhou under a neutral status.

