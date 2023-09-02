Russians claim to have downed 3 drones near Crimean Bridge

The Russian Ministry of Defence has said that Ukraine supposedly tried to attack the Crimean Bridge with uncrewed surface vessels (USV) again, and claimed that Russian forces destroyed two more drones on the night of 1-2 September.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence on Telegram

Quote: "On 2 September, at around 02:10 Moscow time, the Kyiv regime made a new attempt to launch a terrorist strike on the Crimean Bridge with an uncrewed surface vessel. The second Ukrainian drone was destroyed in the Black Sea".

Details: A few minutes later, the Russians claimed that they had supposedly destroyed the third Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessel that was supposed to attack the Crimean Bridge.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that a Ukrainian USV had tried to attack the Crimean Bridge late on 1 September, but had been destroyed in the Black Sea. It was reported that traffic on the Crimean Bridge has been temporarily blocked since midnight.

At 03:15, the Russians announced that traffic on the Crimean Bridge had been restored.

It was previously reported that the Russian occupiers have installed barges to the south of the Crimean Bridge to be used as barricades against Ukrainian USVs.

Earlier, Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, stated that Ukraine has been working on its own missile programme and drones for a long time, so hitting targets on Russian territory even 1,500 km away is no longer a problem.

Journalists also estimate that there have been over 190 drone attacks on the territory of Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea since the beginning of the year. The strikes on the night of 29-30 August in six regions of the Russian Federation are the most extensive in 2023.

On the morning of 17 July, Sergey Aksyonov, the so-called head of Russian-occupied Crimea, reported that an emergency had occurred on the Crimean Bridge and that traffic on the bridge was suspended. Russian Telegram channels reported that a span of the bridge had collapsed.

Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that the night attack on the Crimean Bridge was a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Navy. It was noted that the bridge was attacked using uncrewed surface vessels . Later, the version regarding two drones was also voiced by the Russian propaganda outlet RIA Novosti, citing the National Anti-Terrorist Committee of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, Russian media reported that the Crimean Bridge was guarded by fighter jets from the sky and divers and fighting dolphins underwater.

