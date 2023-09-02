All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Adviser to Biden meets with senior officials of Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions

European PravdaSaturday, 2 September 2023, 11:08

Jake Sullivan, US National Security Advisor, met with a delegation of Ukrainian anti-corruption officials on Friday, 1 September.

Source: White House, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The delegation is comprised of Semen Kryvonos, Chief of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, Oleksandr Klymenko, Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor, and Vira Mykhailenko, Head of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Advertisement:

Quote: "They discussed the progress Ukraine has made in combatting corruption and safeguarding the autonomy of these crucial institutions," the White House stated.

Details: During the meeting, Sullivan stressed the vital importance for any democratic society of independent, impartial law enforcement and judicial institutions capable of investigating, prosecuting and trying corruption cases, regardless of where they lead.

"Mr. Sullivan also reiterated steadfast U.S. support for anti-corruption reforms in Ukraine and for Ukraine’s brave defense of its democracy against Russian aggression."

Background:

  • Over the last few days, the heads of Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions have reportedly visited Washington, D.C., where they held a series of meetings.
  • The visit of the heads of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine lasted from 28 August to 1 September.
  • In June, G7 ambassadors outlined critical recommendations for Ukraine to step up anti-corruption institutions and reform the judiciary.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
All News
Advertisement: