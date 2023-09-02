Adviser to Biden meets with senior officials of Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions

Jake Sullivan, US National Security Advisor, met with a delegation of Ukrainian anti-corruption officials on Friday, 1 September.

Source: White House, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The delegation is comprised of Semen Kryvonos, Chief of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, Oleksandr Klymenko, Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor, and Vira Mykhailenko, Head of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Quote: "They discussed the progress Ukraine has made in combatting corruption and safeguarding the autonomy of these crucial institutions," the White House stated.

Details: During the meeting, Sullivan stressed the vital importance for any democratic society of independent, impartial law enforcement and judicial institutions capable of investigating, prosecuting and trying corruption cases, regardless of where they lead.

"Mr. Sullivan also reiterated steadfast U.S. support for anti-corruption reforms in Ukraine and for Ukraine’s brave defense of its democracy against Russian aggression."

Background:

Over the last few days, the heads of Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions have reportedly visited Washington, D.C., where they held a series of meetings.

The visit of the heads of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine lasted from 28 August to 1 September.

In June, G7 ambassadors outlined critical recommendations for Ukraine to step up anti-corruption institutions and reform the judiciary.

