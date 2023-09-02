All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Consumers in seven oblasts left without electricity because of attack

"Economichna Pravda"Saturday, 2 September 2023, 13:32
 

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Due to Russian attacks on the contact zone and border territories, consumers of seven oblasts were left without electricity, and almost 10,000 consumers were de-energised in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Energy

Advertisement:

The border and pre-frontline territories continue being attacked from Russian oblasts. Thus, a 110 kW power transmission line, which led to the de-energization of almost 10,000 consumers, was damaged in Kharkiv Oblast due to Russian shelling. Repairs will begin after the attacks in the area are stopped.

"Repair teams are waiting for the military's permission to start restoring two 330 kW overhead lines damaged as a result of yesterday's attack in Donetsk Oblast," the report says.

In addition, some consumers in Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kherson, Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts remain de-energized. Repair teams work where the security situation allows.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

The ministry adds that the power unit of one of the thermal power plants with a capacity of 170 MW was out of repair earlier than planned. Now, the unit is gradually gaining power, giving out 100 MW to the power grid.

It is also reported that 33,000 consumers were de-energized in 140 settlements due to bad weather at night in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Almost all of them had their energy restored thanks to backup lines.

In the morning, about 5,000 consumers in Sumy and Poltava Oblasts remain without electricity due to weather conditions.

Power engineers supplied power to 140 de-energised consumers after flooding in Kherson. About 9,600 consumers remain de-energized. 

Ekonomicha Pravda

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone

Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne

Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border

Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses

Brazilian president says Putin won't be arrested at G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro

Russians attack Ukraine with newly-made weapons

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:12
photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone
19:50
Macron: The G20 Declaration is not a diplomatic victory for Russia
19:26
Ukraine's forces drive Russians out of their positions near Klishchiivka and Robotyne – General Staff
19:12
Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne
18:58
Powerful explosion heard in Melitopol – Mayor
18:47
Biden may soon authorise supply of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine – Financial Times
18:39
Russian forces hit Kherson: woman injured
17:59
Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border
16:53
photo"Tailed border guard": How Chita the shepherd dog helps on duty
16:43
Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses
All News
Advertisement: