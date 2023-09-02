Consumers in seven oblasts left without electricity because of attack

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Due to Russian attacks on the contact zone and border territories, consumers of seven oblasts were left without electricity, and almost 10,000 consumers were de-energised in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Energy

The border and pre-frontline territories continue being attacked from Russian oblasts. Thus, a 110 kW power transmission line, which led to the de-energization of almost 10,000 consumers, was damaged in Kharkiv Oblast due to Russian shelling. Repairs will begin after the attacks in the area are stopped.

"Repair teams are waiting for the military's permission to start restoring two 330 kW overhead lines damaged as a result of yesterday's attack in Donetsk Oblast," the report says.

In addition, some consumers in Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kherson, Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts remain de-energized. Repair teams work where the security situation allows.

The ministry adds that the power unit of one of the thermal power plants with a capacity of 170 MW was out of repair earlier than planned. Now, the unit is gradually gaining power, giving out 100 MW to the power grid.

It is also reported that 33,000 consumers were de-energized in 140 settlements due to bad weather at night in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Almost all of them had their energy restored thanks to backup lines.

In the morning, about 5,000 consumers in Sumy and Poltava Oblasts remain without electricity due to weather conditions.

Power engineers supplied power to 140 de-energised consumers after flooding in Kherson. About 9,600 consumers remain de-energized.

