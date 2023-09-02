All Sections
Zelenskyy congratulates three Ukrainian cities on their City Day

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 2 September 2023, 21:37
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY DURING HIS EVENING VIDEO ADDRESS ON 2 SEPTEMBER. PHOTO: PRESIDENT’S OFFICE

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Odesa was protected from destruction and that safety will be returned to the city.

Source: President’s evening video address

Quote: "We protected Odesa from destruction. Because degradation is the only thing the Russian regime can bring. And we will return safety to Odesa. Odesa has always been such a city where you feel ease and happiness. And Odesa will become like that [again]."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that three cities without which Ukraine cannot be imagined are celebrating their City Day this Saturday. These are Odesa, Sumy and Lysychansk.

"Odesa. The support of our south and the Black Sea. A city that, together with Ukraine, has and will always have global significance. A port, which the lives of various nations depend on, they depend on Ukrainian exports through Odesa. A city of culture that can be interesting for everyone and which knows how to respect everyone," Zelenskyy said.

Sumy is the outpost of the country's northeast, and it will always be free and always Ukrainian, the President said.

"Now, in a time of war, there are a lot of reports about Russian terror in Sumy Oblast. [Reports] about attacks, missiles, bombs. About constant attempts of Russian sabotage and continence groups to enter the oblast. But, despite everything, Sumy Oblast lives. The city of Sumy lives, giving power to the entire oblast. And when I attended the city, I felt that faith is present there. Faith that evil will not become superior. Faith in people. Faith in Ukraine. Faith that we will definitely pass this time. And we will win. And it will be like that," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Lysychansk and the entire Luhansk Oblast is not under the Ukrainian flag yet.

"Nobody will tell you now the exact date when the city will be free again. But everyone who fights and works for Ukraine is doing everything possible so that our occupied cities and villages can live a normal and free life again," the President noted.

