Danger of Shahed drone attacks passes in three oblasts – Air Force

The threat of a drone attack has passed in the southern oblasts of Ukraine, but the aftermath of the attack and the number of Shahed drones shot down have not yet been reported by the Air Force.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "The threat from assault UAVs in Odessa, Mykolaiv and Kherson Oblasts is over."

Advertisement:

Earlier: On the night of 3 September, the southern oblasts of Ukraine were attacked by attack drones from the territory of occupied Crimea and Russia. At least two waves of Shahed drones have been recorded.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!