Danger of Shahed drone attacks passes in three oblasts – Air Force

STANISLAV POHORILOVSunday, 3 September 2023, 05:02
Danger of Shahed drone attacks passes in three oblasts – Air Force
The threat of a drone attack has passed in the southern oblasts of Ukraine, but the aftermath of the attack and the number of Shahed drones shot down have not yet been reported by the Air Force.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "The threat from assault UAVs in Odessa, Mykolaiv and Kherson Oblasts is over."

Earlier: On the night of 3 September, the southern oblasts of Ukraine were attacked by attack drones from the territory of occupied Crimea and Russia. At least two waves of Shahed drones have been recorded.

