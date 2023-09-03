Russians carry out 2 missile and 49 air strikes on Ukraine on Saturday

The Russian occupiers launched 49 air strikes and 2 missile strikes on Ukraine and Ukrainians on 2 September, causing civilian casualties.

Source: General Staff

Quote: "Over the past day, the enemy launched two missile strikes and 49 air strikes, and launched 66 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

The Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in casualties among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civil infrastructure facilities have been destroyed."

Details: 30 combat clashes took place during the day.

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains much the same as before.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians carried out an airstrike near Chuhunivka in Kharkiv Oblast. They carried out mortar and artillery shelling of more than 30 settlements, in particular, Khrinivka, Karpovychi, Leonivka, Hremiach (Chernihiv Oblast), Znob-Trubchevska, Kysla Dubyna, Kindrativka, Vodolahy, Zapsillia and Turia (Sumy Oblast), and Verkhnia Pysarivka, Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, Budarky and Hryhorivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians launched an airstrike near Miasozharivka in Luhansk Oblast. Kamianka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Novoiehorivka in Luhansk Oblast. They carried out airstrikes near Cherneshchyna (Kharkiv Oblast), Novoiehorivka, Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast). More than 15 settlements, including Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), and Hryhorivka, Siversk, Zvanivka, Spirne, Fedorivka and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians carried out airstrikes near Khromove, Ivanivske, Stupochky and Bila Hora (Donetsk Oblast). More than 20 settlements, including Minkivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Chervone, Druzhba and New-York (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions east of Sieverne in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians shelled more than 10 settlements with artillery, including Nevelske, Sieverne, Novooleksandrivka, Keramik and Berdychi (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast). They fired artillery on more than 10 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Marinka, Novomykhailivka and Katerynivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians carried out airstrikes near Vuhledar and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast). The Russians shelled Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Shakhtarske, Zolota Nyva, Urozhaine and Rivnopil (Donetsk Oblast) with artillery.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians carried out airstrikes near Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). More than 20 settlements, including Novodarivka, Olhivske, Charivne, Pavlivka, Kamianske, Plavni (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) and Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast), came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Kherson front, the Russians launched airstrikes near Odradokamianka and Olhivka (Kherson Oblast). More than 15 settlements, including Sablukivka, Odradokamianka, Lvove, Mykilske, Romashkove and Veletenske (Kherson Oblast), came under Russian artillery fire.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian defence forces continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol front, consolidating their positions and conducting counter-battery operations.

During the day, the Ukrainian Air Force launched nine strikes on areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, and three on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

During the day, units from Rocket Forces and Artillery hit 6 areas where personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, 12 artillery systems at their firing positions, 2 ammunition storage points, 2 command posts and 1 anti-aircraft missile system belonging to the Russians.

