Russians attack police officers documenting previous crimes in Sumy Oblast, 1 killed
The Russian occupiers shelled the city of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast while law enforcement officers were documenting the previous crimes of Russian forces. As a result, one of the law enforcement officers was killed and two others were taken to hospital.
Source: Prosecutor General's Office
Details: The Prosecutor General's Office said the Russian occupiers fired artillery from the Russian territory on 2 September at around 16:30.
At the time, law enforcement officers were recording the aftermath of the previous attack.
A police officer suffered fatal shrapnel injuries, and two others were injured.
In addition, one civilian was also wounded.
Two buildings and a car were damaged as a result of the Russian attack.
Ukrainian police launched a case under Article 438, violation of laws and customs of war combined with intentional murder.
