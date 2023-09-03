Russians attack police officers documenting previous crimes in Sumy Oblast, 1 killed

The Russian occupiers shelled the city of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast while law enforcement officers were documenting the previous crimes of Russian forces. As a result, one of the law enforcement officers was killed and two others were taken to hospital.

Source: Prosecutor General's Office

Details: The Prosecutor General's Office said the Russian occupiers fired artillery from the Russian territory on 2 September at around 16:30.

At the time, law enforcement officers were recording the aftermath of the previous attack.

A police officer suffered fatal shrapnel injuries, and two others were injured.

In addition, one civilian was also wounded.

Two buildings and a car were damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

Ukrainian police launched a case under Article 438, violation of laws and customs of war combined with intentional murder.

