Russians attack Sumy Oblast with unguided rockets and drop mines

During the past day, Russian forces carried out 20 attacks on the border areas of Sumy Oblast, with a total of 137 strikes recorded. The Russians launched unguided rockets and dropped mines.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The hromadas of Khotin, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Znob-Novhorodske, Esman, Svesa and Velyka Pysarivka came under fire. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Fire from mortars (two explosions) and artillery (seven explosions) was recorded in Bilopillia hromada. A private house and an outbuilding have been damaged as a result of attacks.

Russian forces dropped an explosive device from an unmanned aerial vehicle and fired from artillery (four explosions) on Khotin hromada.

Attacks from SPG and AGS grenade launchers (19 explosions), mortar attacks (13 explosions), artillery fire (two explosions) and the launching of six unguided rockets were recorded in Krasnopillia hromada.

Russian forces fired artillery (nine explosions) in Esman hromada.

Russian forces deployed AGS grenade launchers (20 explosions) to attack Znob-Novhorodske hromada.

The Russians dropped two mines on the territory of Svesa hromada.

Velyka Pysarivka hromada came under attack from AGS grenade launchers (48 explosions) and mortars (four explosions).

In addition, shelling from self-propelled howitzers (six explosions) was recorded on the outskirts of the town of Vorozhba, Sumy district, in the morning. As a result of the attack, four private residential buildings and the premises of an agricultural business have been damaged.

