Russian Defence Ministry claims they destroyed 4 boats carrying Ukrainian marines near Crimea

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 4 September 2023, 10:00
The Russian Ministry of Defence has claimed that their forces destroyed four high-speed military boats with Ukrainian landing groups on board in the Black Sea on the night of 4 September.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence 

Quote: "On the night of 4 September 2023, in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, naval aircraft from the Black Sea Fleet destroyed four US-made Willard Sea Force high-speed military boats carrying landing groups from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which were heading towards Cape Tarkhankut on the Crimean coast."

Details: On the night of 30 August, the Russians claimed to have destroyed four high-speed Special Operations Forces military boats in the Black Sea and their 50-strong crew.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces responded by refuting the latest fake by the Russian Ministry of Defence about the alleged "destruction of Special Forces boats and personnel in the Black Sea".

The Armed Forces of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces ridiculed the Russian Defence Ministry's statement, which made use of, among other things, popular Russian propaganda myths and terminology straight out of the Star Wars saga. The Special Forces reminded people that only verified official sources of information should be trusted.

 

Background:

  • On 24 August Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities, a project by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty), citing residents and intelligence sources, reported that a battle involving watercraft and aircraft took place in the morning at Cape Tarkhankut in occupied Crimea. According to media reports, the battle took place near the settlement of Mayak.
  • Telegram channel Baza claims that people staying at a campsite in Olenivka, located near Mayak, heard two loud shots. When people went out to see who was shooting, they saw two rubber boats with about 10 people on board about 10 metres from the shore. Then several more shots were heard, but this time from automatic weapons. The people from the boats started to swim away. 
  • Later, Ukrainian Defence Intelligence confirmed that Ukrainian intelligence units had disembarked on the peninsula as part of a special operation on the morning of 24 August.
  • Ukrainian Defence Intelligence posted a video in which it was claimed that the Ukrainian flag was being raised in Crimea.

